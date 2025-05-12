Many Indiana residents prefer to shop at Costco stores as members receive plenty of perks, including exclusive deals on bulk food, cheap gas, and a delicious food court. However, Costco recently announced all Indiana locations will close on the same day, which may inconvenience shoppers.

Costco Confirms All Indiana Locations Will Close On The Same Day

Most major retailers in Indiana, including Costco, are conveniently open seven days a week for our shopping needs. That includes remaining open during holidays, which is great for shoppers to grab last-minute items. However, Costco recently announced that shoppers must plan as the company will observe an upcoming holiday and all locations will be closed in the Hoosier state.

Whether you're looking for some last-minute additions to a cookout or filling up your gas tank before a holiday road trip, it might be a good idea to get those items before the holiday. While there are plenty of major retailers who will remain open for business, Costco will observe the Memorial Day holiday and close all locations in Indiana.

The retailer will be closed for 24 hours to allow employees to spend time with their families and enjoy the holiday. Costco will also be closed on July 4th, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, New Year's Day, and Easter.

Major national chains like Walmart and Target are expected to be open, along with Home Depot, Lowe's, Kohl's, and most grocery stores.

