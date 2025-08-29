Many retailers in Indiana make our daily or weekly shopping trips convenient with extended hours, and most are open 7 days a week. However, many Indiana shoppers may soon be inconvenienced as one popular retailer plans to close all locations on the same day.

Popular Retailer In Indiana Closing All Stores On The Same Day

According to Capital One Shopping, while many prefer the convenience of online shopping, in-person shopping still dominates, and Indiana's consumers show a stronger preference for it. Brick-and-mortar stores offer the convenience of getting what you need now rather than waiting for an online delivery. However, one major chain is urging customers to prepare in advance, as all locations in Indiana will soon close their doors for 24 hours.



Many retailers in the Hoosier state have recently changed their policies to close their doors on holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas, allowing employees to enjoy those days with loved ones. One retailer continues their tradition of observing another holiday.

Whether you're looking for some last-minute additions to your cookouts or gatherings, Costco is a great place to get bulk food and more. However, it's a good idea to get those items before the Labor Day holiday, as Costco will close its doors in Indiana to allow employees to observe the holiday.

Many major retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Meijer, will remain open; however, they may close earlier than usual depending on location.

