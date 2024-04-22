Pay close attention the next time you're driving through a construction zone in Michigan-- or it could cost you!

A new bill introduced in the Michigan legislature could soon replace state troopers with more traffic cameras, especially in work zones. Here's what we know so far:

As we've reported in the past the Michigan House has tried passing similar legislation before with HB 5750, but it wasn't until June 2023 that legislators started gaining some traction.

In June 2023 HB 4132 and 4133 were passed by the Michigan House of Representatives which would amend the Michigan vehicle code to allow more closely policed construction zones on Michigan's roadways.

How would they do that? With robots, of course! According to Click On Detroit the legislation,

...would amend Michigan’s vehicle code to allow the state to install electronic traffic sensor systems in construction zones where workers are present, and where there’s no barrier between the workers and traffic...[allowing] “automated speed enforcement systems” to be set up in certain work zones to automatically detect and punish speeding drivers

The news outlet adds that this legislation would create a new department within the Michigan State Police, specifically to monitor these new automated speed enforcement systems.

How Would It Work?

Per these new bills, any driver caught on camera going 10 miles over the posted speed limit would trigger the camera to snap a photo.

Troopers will then analyze photos including date, time, and speed, as well as any other outstanding citations on the driver/vehicle, and the appropriate fine will be determined and sent to the registered owner of the vehicle.

What If You Aren't the Driver?

A fair question Michigan residents have asked: what if you let someone borrow your car and they are the ones speeding through a construction zone?

In that case the driver would be able to argue their case and sign an affidavit under oath saying they were not driving at the time. Because these cameras will capture the incident I assume arguing your case should be fairly straightforward.

At this time there's no word on when the Michigan Senate will vote on the two new bills. You can read more here.

