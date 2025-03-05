Have you noticed all the pot holes popping up across Michigan?

As the roads begin to expand and contract from moisture and spring weight restrictions go into effect that can only mean one thing: construction season is coming.

There's nothing worse than being bound for an exciting vacation "Up North" or an out-of-state road trip, only to be stuck in traffic from construction delays and detours. That's why some locals claim our unofficial state bird is the orange construction barrel!

Before you hit the road make sure you're aware of some of the latest construction projects happening in Michigan. More will be announced, I'm sure. I guess you can't "Fix the damn roads" without making a mess first.

