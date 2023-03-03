Kalamazoo Residents Name the City’s Top 10 “Unofficial Birds”

Kalamazoo is notable for many things such as Gibson guitars, Checker taxi cabs, and Stryker medical, just to name a few.

But what about the other side of Kalamazoo, the side only locals get to see? To find out what it is that makes Kalamazoo unlike any other place, we asked residents to name the town's "unofficial bird".

Get our free mobile app

What's An "Unofficial Bird"?

It sounds like a silly question-- but hear me out! An unofficial bird doesn't necessarily have to be in the air, it's all around you. Essentially, what is something that is so commonly found in Kalamazoo that it might as well just be considered our "unofficial bird"?

Here Are The 10 "Unofficial Birds" of Kalamazoo Whether it's in the air or on the ground, what is something that is so common to find throughout Kalamazoo that it might as well be considered our unofficial bird?

Now that you know what an "Unofficial Bird" is, what else would you add to the list?