Biggest Concerts Coming to Indiana in May 2025

Get ready, Indiana! May 2025 brings an electrifying concert series featuring stars from Alice Cooper and BuckCherry to Melanie Fiona, Terri Clark, Iann Dior, and many more. Don't miss out!

Indiana Concerts in May 2025

Thursday, May 1st

Artist: Hollywood Undead with Tech N9ne, Set It Off and Zero 9:36
Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary

Artist: Marty Stuart
Venue: The Palladium
City: Carmel

Saturday, May 3rd

Artist: Marilyn Manson
Venue:  Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary

Wednesday, May 7th

Artist: iann dior
Venue: Turntable
City: Indianapolis

Friday, May 9th

Artist: Terri Clark and Deana Carter
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

Saturday, May 10th

Artist: Killswitch Engage with Shadows Fall, Fit for a King, and Boundaries
Venue: Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

Sunday, May 11th

Artist: Dru Hill with Carl Thomas
Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary

Artist: Testament
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

Thursday, May 15th

Artist: The Wailers
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Alice Cooper
Venue: Emens Auditorium
City: Muncie

Artist: Michael W. Smith (May 15th and May 16th)
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

Friday, May 16th

Artist: Stokley (of Mint Condition) with Raheem DeVaughn and Lyfe Jennings
Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
City: Hammond

 

Artist: Melanie Fiona
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis

Saturday, May 17th

Artist: Craig Morgan with BlackHawk
Venue: Castle Knoll Farms
City: Paoli

Artist: Little River Band
Venue: Gas City Performing Arts Center
City: Gas City

Tuesday, May 20th

Artist: Buckcherry
Venue: Piere's Entertainment Center
City: Fort Wayne

Artist: Gene Simmons
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

Wednesday, May 21st

Artist: George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

Thursday, May 22nd

Artist: October London with Tamar Braxton and Ro James
Venue: Clowes Memorial Hall
City: Indianapolis

Friday, May 23rd

Artist: The Fray
Venue: Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

Saturday, May 24th

Artist: Primus with Puscifer and A Perfect Circle
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Artist: Mark Wills and Darryl Worley
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

Friday, May 30th

Artist: Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo with The Vindys
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

 

