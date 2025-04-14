Biggest Concerts Coming to Indiana in May 2025
Get ready, Indiana! May 2025 brings an electrifying concert series featuring stars from Alice Cooper and BuckCherry to Melanie Fiona, Terri Clark, Iann Dior, and many more. Don't miss out!
Indiana Concerts in May 2025
Thursday, May 1st
Artist: Hollywood Undead with Tech N9ne, Set It Off and Zero 9:36
Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary
Artist: Marty Stuart
Venue: The Palladium
City: Carmel
Saturday, May 3rd
Artist: Marilyn Manson
Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary
Wednesday, May 7th
Artist: iann dior
Venue: Turntable
City: Indianapolis
Friday, May 9th
Artist: Terri Clark and Deana Carter
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Saturday, May 10th
Artist: Killswitch Engage with Shadows Fall, Fit for a King, and Boundaries
Venue: Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Sunday, May 11th
Artist: Dru Hill with Carl Thomas
Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary
Artist: Testament
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Thursday, May 15th
Artist: The Wailers
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Alice Cooper
Venue: Emens Auditorium
City: Muncie
Artist: Michael W. Smith (May 15th and May 16th)
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Friday, May 16th
Artist: Stokley (of Mint Condition) with Raheem DeVaughn and Lyfe Jennings
Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
City: Hammond
Artist: Melanie Fiona
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis
Saturday, May 17th
Artist: Craig Morgan with BlackHawk
Venue: Castle Knoll Farms
City: Paoli
Artist: Little River Band
Venue: Gas City Performing Arts Center
City: Gas City
Tuesday, May 20th
Artist: Buckcherry
Venue: Piere's Entertainment Center
City: Fort Wayne
Artist: Gene Simmons
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Wednesday, May 21st
Artist: George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Thursday, May 22nd
Artist: October London with Tamar Braxton and Ro James
Venue: Clowes Memorial Hall
City: Indianapolis
Friday, May 23rd
Artist: The Fray
Venue: Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Saturday, May 24th
Artist: Primus with Puscifer and A Perfect Circle
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Mark Wills and Darryl Worley
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Friday, May 30th
Artist: Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo with The Vindys
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana