Biggest Concerts Coming to Indiana in May 2025

Get ready, Indiana! May 2025 brings an electrifying concert series featuring stars from Alice Cooper and BuckCherry to Melanie Fiona, Terri Clark, Iann Dior, and many more. Don't miss out!

Indiana Concerts in May 2025

Thursday, May 1st

Hollywood Undead coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Hollywood Undead with Tech N9ne, Set It Off and Zero 9:36

Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

City: Gary

Marty Stuart coming to Indiana Photo by John Shearer/Getty Imag loading...

Artist: Marty Stuart

Venue: The Palladium

City: Carmel

Saturday, May 3rd

Marilyn Manson coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Marilyn Manson

Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

City: Gary

Wednesday, May 7th

Iann Dior is coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

Get our free mobile app

Artist: iann dior

Venue: Turntable

City: Indianapolis

Friday, May 9th

Terri Clark coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Terri Clark and Deana Carter

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Saturday, May 10th

Killswitch Engage coming to Indianapolis Getty Images loading...

Artist: Killswitch Engage with Shadows Fall, Fit for a King, and Boundaries

Venue: Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Sunday, May 11th

Dru Hill coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images for Blavity Media G loading...

Artist: Dru Hill with Carl Thomas

Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

City: Gary

Artist: Testament

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Thursday, May 15th

The Wailers coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: The Wailers

Venue: The Vogue Theatre

City: Indianapolis

Alice Cooper coming to Indiana Getty Images for Keep Memory Ali loading...

Artist: Alice Cooper

Venue: Emens Auditorium

City: Muncie

Michael W. Smith coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Michael W. Smith (May 15th and May 16th)

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Friday, May 16th

Stokley coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Stokley (of Mint Condition) with Raheem DeVaughn and Lyfe Jennings

Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

City: Hammond

Melanie Fiona coming to Indiana Getty Images for Birthfund loading...

Artist: Melanie Fiona

Venue: The Vogue Theatre

City: Indianapolis

Saturday, May 17th

Craig Morgan coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Craig Morgan with BlackHawk

Venue: Castle Knoll Farms

City: Paoli

Little River Band coming to Indiana and Michigan Gustavo Caballero loading...

Artist: Little River Band

Venue: Gas City Performing Arts Center

City: Gas City

Tuesday, May 20th

Buckcherry coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Buckcherry

Venue: Piere's Entertainment Center

City: Fort Wayne

Gene Simmons coming to Indiana Getty Images for HISTORY loading...

Artist: Gene Simmons

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

Wednesday, May 21st

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Artist: George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Thursday, May 22nd

Artist: October London with Tamar Braxton and Ro James

Venue: Clowes Memorial Hall

City: Indianapolis

Friday, May 23rd

Artist: The Fray

Venue: Clyde Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

Saturday, May 24th

Primus coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Primus with Puscifer and A Perfect Circle

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Mark Wills coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Mark Wills and Darryl Worley

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Friday, May 30th

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo with The Vindys

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Who's coming to Michigan in May? Tap here for the concert update.

Who's coming to Michigan in May? Tap here for the concert update.