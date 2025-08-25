Comstock High Earns Detroit Lions $15K Touchdown For Your Town Grant

One of the biggest barriers in the sports world especially for the youth levels is the costs associated with participating. Some sports are a little cheaper than others but there are some that will break the parents' wallet or in some cases price some families out. There have been tons of athletes and other organizations that have come forward to address this issue.

For decades, there have been fundraisers, grants, and loans available for lower-income families, communities, organizations, and sports teams to apply and receive funds needed to get their program off the ground, maintain their program, or make upgrades. These financial contributions are literal life savers as they providing children and teenagers with opportunities they wouldn't have before.

There are hundreds if not thousands of these opportunities out there for sports teams to take advantage of. some of them have restrictions based upon age, gender, skill level, income, and other factors including specific sports. Football is one of the sports where there are tons of grants and donations available just for football.

Have You Heard of The Detroit Lions Touchdown For Your Town Grant?

One of those grants is the Touchdown For Your Town grant that was started by the Detroit Lions to help fund football teams around the state. This year, the winner of the grant is a a high school right here in Kalamazoo County. The Comstock Colts football team was invited out to the preseason game against the Houston Texans at Ford Field.

They were given a VIP lunch and even brought onto the field during the game to be gifted the $15,000 grant and learn that they would be getting new helmets and other gear before the state of their season. WOOD via MSN reports:

“Many of our kids haven’t been out of the Kalamazoo area and let alone a Detroit Lions game so that just in and of itself was enough of a surprise to them,” he said. “When you put in the application, you really hope because it’s going to a good cause, and the kids would really appreciate it. You just never think it would happen. When it does, it gives you goosebumps because you know the impact it’s going to have on the kids. We are going to walk into the first day of school tomorrow and these kids will have a story to tell,” he told News 8.

The Comstock Colts first game of the year will be a road game against the Homer Trojans, and they will get a chance to debut their new helmets at home for the first time in their home opener against the Quincy Blue Devils on Friday September 19th. Below, you can find pictures of them at the game and accepting the grant.