As the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins, soccer fans around the world are once again turning their attention to the sport's biggest stage. This year, all eyes will be on us as the United States prepares to host their second World Cup ever.

According to FIFA, the U.S. is one of only five other nations to host more than one world finals, including 2026 co-host Mexico.

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Let's take a look back at a historic chapter in the global tournament's history that unfolded right here in Michigan:

In 1994, FIFA selected nine cities across the U.S. to host World Cup matches: Pasadena (California), Chicago, Dallas, Orlando, San Francisco, Boston, Washington D.C., East Rutherford (New Jersey)-- and Pontiac, Michigan.

At the time, it was reported upwards of 77,000 spectators flocked to the former home of the Detroit Lions to watch four group-stage games:

Brazil v Sweden (Group B)

Sweden v Russia (Group B)

Romania v Switzerland (Group A)

USA v Switzerland (Group A)

However, what's most notable about the matches played at the Silverdome is they were the first-ever World Cup match to be played indoors. However, that proved to be an issue. The event's Wikipedia entry states,

In an exhibition game between Germany and England...English coach Graham Taylor criticized the indoor venue's lack of weather as removing an unpredictability factor from soccer. The lack of air conditioning contributed to extreme heat and humidity, an advantage to the Germans playing on Italian clubs.

More than three decades later, concerns about heat and humidity are still a major topic of discussion in, especially for the teams practicing in the United States' southern region.

The Top 10 Sports Moments in Silverdome History The notorious Pontiac Silverdome played host to some memorable moments in sports history. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison