Many Michigan and Indiana residents enjoy the delicious convenience of starting their day with a cup of coffee brewed fresh at home. However, residents in both states are warned to check the labels on their coffee, as a popular brand has been recalled and should be thrown away immediately.

Major Coffee Recall Hits Grocery Stores In Michigan And Indiana

According to a release by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), there is an active recall of coffee pods sold in major retail stores in Michigan and Indiana. Some of the coffee pod lids were not properly sealed, which could allow the food-safe dye on the label to run during the brewing process and potentially contaminate your coffee. The following products are now being recalled and pulled from store shelves:

The FDA announced a voluntary recall of New Mexico Pinon Coffee, Dark Blend. The impacted products were sold nationwide. The affected product is a 10-count box with product number F03308, UPC 812361033081, lot code 251749, and a best-by date of 05/08/2026. New Mexico Piñon Coffee products are sold at retailers like Target, Walmart, Costco, and Kroger.

The FDA labeled the recall a Class III, which means exposure is unlikely to cause "adverse health consequences." However, customers should not use the cups and either discard the product or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Currently, there have been no reports of injury or illness. If you have questions, you can contact New Mexico Pinon Coffee by calling 505-298-1964.

