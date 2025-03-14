Many residents in Michigan and Indiana start their day with a cup of coffee at home. And those who prefer to add their favorite creamer, are warned to check the bottle first. One popular brand has been pulled from grocery stores in Michigan and Indiana.

WARNING: Popular Coffee Creamer Recalled In Michigan And Indiana

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Danone initially recalled over 75,000 bottles of two flavors of International Delight coffee creamer on Feb. 21 after discovering the products were spoiled. The affected creamers were pulled from store shelves in 31 states, including Indiana and Michigan.

The FDA has now set the recall at a class 2 risk level, meaning that drinking the creamers "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences." The recall includes the following flavors and their UPCs that Indiana and Michigan residents are urged to check for immediately:

32-ounce Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll Creamer, with the UPC 0 41271 01993 3, along with a best-by date of July 3, 2025.

32-ounce Hazelnut Creamer, with the UPC 0 41271 02565 2 and the same best-by date.

And because the best-by date has not yet passed on these products, the recall is ongoing.

In total, the recall includes 4,762 cases (totaling 28,572 bottles) of the hazelnut creamer and 7,747 cases (totaling 46,482 bottles) of the Cinnabon Classic flavor. Michigan and Indiana residents who have bought either of the creamer flavors should not use it and return it to the store where the creamer was purchased for a refund or replacement. Those with any questions or concerns can contact the wholesaler's customer service center at 1-800-451-8500.

