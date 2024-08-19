Well, this is certainly unsettling.

You can't trust anyone these days! What is a home if not a sanctuary for peace and reprieve. However, the recent events in Fennville, Michigan have residents on edge.

I don't know about you, but I'm the type of person who hits the floor the second the someone knocks on my door. No news is good news and in my experience it's never a good thing when a stranger comes knocking on your door. Usually it's just some nosey religious group. Wait, do Girl Scouts even sell cookies door to door anymore?

I've seen so many posts about fake inspectors from the gas company going door to door or especially roof repair scam artists who come knocking after disaster strikes, but at this point society's got me so on edge that I probably wouldn't recognize a legit city inspector if I even saw one.

I had no idea anything was amiss until the City of Fennville shared this urgent alert for all residents:

The City has become aware of an attempt to impersonate city employees to gain access to a residents home. City employees will schedule a time to meet with you; they will not show up unannounced. If an individual claims they are from the City, but does not meet the above statements, please call 911.

While the City explains that yes, city inspectors are currently scheduling visits with residents to inspect water lines but as stated they will not show up unannounced.

Here's how to spot a legitimate city inspector in Fennville:

wearing a City of Fennville uniform

driving a City vehicle (red pick up truck with Fennville logo)

will show identification upon request

will meet at a scheduled time, not unannounced

I don't even want to think about what these scammer's intentions are. Make sure you follow along for the latest news from the City here.

