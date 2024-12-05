Indiana is home to several events to get into the holiday spirit, including light displays, parades, and more. A great way to explore Indiana's Winter Wonderland this holiday season is on a Christmas train ride.

All Aboard: Indiana's Most Festive Christmas Train Rides In 2024

Holiday-themed train rides in Indiana offer everything from hot chocolate to story time, a visit from Santa, live music, and decorated train cars. And now is the perfect time to hop aboard and enjoy the magic of Christmas.

The Reindeer Ride Express in Noblesville offers a 75-minute train ride with Santa and includes a cookie and gift for the kids. Adult beverages are available for purchase on board as well.

Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum's Santa Train in North Judson takes passengers on a to visit Santa and every child aboard the train receives a special gift.

Santa's Candy Cane Express at Hesston Steam Museum offers a winter ride on the Hesston & Galena Creek Narrow Gauge Railroad. Have a cup of hot coco, Ice cream or great lunch at Doc's Soda Fountain. Then browse the Depot Store, the museum's gift shop for all those train enthusiasts on your list.

The Indiana Christmas Train ride at Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society is a magical 1.5-hour trip through the winter countryside with Santa aboard. Enjoy singing carols, savor a warm drink, and watch the countryside pass.

Two popular holiday train rides include WhiteWater Valley Rail Road's Polar Express and French Lick Scenic Railway Polar Express usually sell out in advance so plan ahead for the holiday season to enjoy these memorable Christmas train adventures.

