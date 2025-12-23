Many Michigan residents are looking forward to the Christmas holiday, enjoying gift-giving and holiday meals with friends and family. However, residents are warned that several recalled items could affect their Christmas meal plans.

Christmas Food Recalls: Complete List Of Warnings In Michigan

December's food recalls include several undeclared allergens, Listeria, and foreign materials. Below is a list of recalled foods that Michigan residents should be aware of ahead of the holiday.

Cheese products sold in grocery stores in Michigan and nationwide have been recalled due to a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The affected products include Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese (UPC 042421-05858) with sell-by dates between Nov. 21, 2025, and March 12, 2026, and the FS Grated Romano Cheese (UPC 042421-15119) with sell-by dates between Nov. 21, 2025, and March 12, 2026.

Charlevoix Cheese Company's 8-ounce Mild Cheddar Cheese in Michigan is being voluntarily recalled due to concerns that the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The recalled product is sold in 8-ounce blocks and has a UPC number of 850056642057. The product's best-by date is October 20, 2026, and the lot number is 13220025. The product is sold in retail stores in Michigan.

Silvestri Sweets Inc. voluntarily recalled Choceur Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark due to the potential for an undeclared wheat allergen, and Choceur Cookie Butter Holiday Bark because of a potential undeclared pecan allergen. The products were distributed in Aldi stores in Michigan.

The affected cinnamon has a best-by date of Sept. 15, 2027, and “is packaged in a vacuum or modified atmosphere 40g pouch with a brown label indicating Lucky Foods brand at the top of the pouch.”Officials added that the product was distributed to retailers, including grocery stores and restaurants, between April 11, 2025, and Sept. 1, 2025. Other recently recalled cinnamon products also include: La Frontera cinnamon Supreme Tradition cinnamon, sold at Dollar Tree Marcum cinnamon, sold at Save-A-Lot Food Stores



