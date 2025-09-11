Many Michigan residents keep chocolate on hand when they're in the mood for a sweet snack. However, Costco customers in Michigan are being warned to check the label on a popular chocolate product that is being recalled due to a potential health threat.

Chocolate Recalled From Michigan Costco Stores Due To Health Risk

According to a company announcement from Costco, the company recalled a popular chocolate snack due to an undeclared allergen. The allergen statement inadvertently listed gluten as the allergen, rather than wheat. Those with a wheat allergen who unknowingly consume this recalled chocolate may experience side effects of anaphylaxis, which can be fatal in severe cases. The recall includes the following product:

The recalled chocolate is the Rolling Pin Dubai Style Chocolate sold at Costco warehouses from May 1 through August 29, 2025. The products contain item code #1932972, which is located above the bar code on the back of each package.

According to a customer letter, the big box chain says the health risk is currently minimal:

“We assess the health risk to be minimal as gluten is listed on the allergen statement and gluten is found in wheat. In addition, Kunefa (which is known to contain wheat) is also listed in the ingredient statement.”

Check your chocolate, and if it matches the above information, return to your local Costco for a full refund. For questions about this recall, contact Rolling Pin at 833-331-2993 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

