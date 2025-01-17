Michigan-Based Pizza Chain Fined For Child Labor Violations

A location of the popular pizza chain has been fined for violating child labor laws.

First opened in 1959 in the Detroit suburb of Garden City, Michigan the chain has now grown to include thousands of locations across 28 countries worldwide. However, one Michigan location was recently cited for several violations involving minors.

Get our free mobile app

According to MLive the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division has fined the Michigan store nearly $26,341 for violating special labor provisions for children under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Operated by JMP Pizza Inc. a Little Caesar's store in Farmington Hills, Michigan was cited for multiple violations including allowing minors to work past 7:00 p.m. on a school night and operating dangerous equipment.

As MLive reports,

JMP Pizza Inc. allowed minors to operate dangerous equipment such as dough mixers and ovens and allowed three 15-year-olds to work past 7 p.m. on school nights, which is a violation...The oven was heated between 500 and 900 degrees, investigators said.

The news outlet reports it is a federal violation to allow minors aged 14 and 15 to work more than 8 hours on a non-school day or work more than 40 hours a week, even when school isn't in session. There are also certain tasks minors are prohibited from doing including baking.

While Timolin Mitchell, District Director. U. S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division says it is important for young people to develop work ethic and learn valuable skills Mitchell told Fox2Detroit,

we must protect children and ensure their first jobs are safe jobs and do not interfere with their education or well-being

To contact the Labor Wage and Hours Division the agency has a toll-free hotline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243).

The 25 Best Pizza Stops in Michigan, According to Dave Portnoy Here's every score Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy has given to Michigan pizza restaurants over the years. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison