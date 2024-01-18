Chicago Neighbor’s Snow Blower War Video Goes Viral

Neighbors in snow blower fight video goes viral on TikTok and we want answers.

Snow removal is far from a good time. Especially in Chicago when you're dealing with a couple of feet of snow and windchills that are 20 to 30 degrees below zero. Watching these two neighbors battle it out with their snow blowers is both hilarious and shocking. But as you watch it unfold, you realize what is going on here.

The viral TikTok that was uploaded 2 days ago by @thatssoterry of the Chicago neighbors in a snow fight has been viewed 3.8 million times so far. As you can see below, the guy on the right is going hard, pelting his neighbor with the snow blower.

Chicago neighbors have a snow blower fight @thatssoterry on TikTok loading...

He is not letting up...just moving in closer.

Chicago neighbors have a snow blower fight @thatssoterry on TikTok loading...

Then the neighbor on the left is like, what...you think I can't do that too?

Chicago neighbors have a snow blower fight @thatssoterry on TikTok loading...

And then, they just go back to snow-blowing because they're probably freezing to death.

Chicago snow blower fight video @thatssoterry on TikTok loading...

At first, I was on team guy on the left. But, when you watch the viral video below you may notice that when the guy on the left is snow blows his driveway, the snow is flying in the other guy's driveway. Now I have a better understanding of why the guy on the right is so heated. Check out the video below. Are you team left guy or team right guy?

Kalamazoo, I hope you have your snow blowers ready. We have 4 to 6 inches of additional snow hitting us Thursday and Friday according to this recent article. Be kind to your neighbors.

