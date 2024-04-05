SCARY: These Illinois Truck Stops Are On The ‘Do Not Stop’ List

There are plenty of places to stop on the road in Illinois. Whether you're a truck driver or need to stop while you're on a road trip, a truck stop is a popular spot to fuel up and rest. However, not all truck stops in Illinois are created equal and there are some truck stops that drivers have been warned to avoid at all costs.

'Do Not Stop' List For Drivers Includes Illinois Truck Stops

Illinois truck stops are a vital part of the transportation industry and an important resource for truck drivers. However, according to Fleet Owner, cargo thefts continue to rise across the country and freight security experts predict another sky-high year of cargo theft in 2024. And the target is high-value loads by local criminals who tend to be more violent, according to Fleet Owner. A 'do not stop' list for drivers has been making its rounds of truck stops that are a hotspot for criminal activity including theft and vandalism and Illinois truck stops are included on that list.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Truck stops across the country have made the list circulating on Reddit, and social media sites showing the stops that are a real danger to drivers with high-value loads. According to the list, drivers are urged to avoid these truck stops in Illinois:

Google Maps/Canva Google Maps/Canva loading...

Pilot Travel Center #313- I-55/70 Exit 4, East St. Louis, IL

Google Maps/Canva Google Maps/Canva loading...

Flying J #642- I-255 Exit 17A, Alorton, IL

Google Maps/Canva Google Maps/Canva loading...

Road Ranger- I-55 Exit 288, Chicago, IL

10 Items You Cannot Legally Bring Into Illinois Gallery Credit: Canva