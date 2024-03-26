Kalamazoo, Michigan Breaks Lowest Snowfall Record in 2024

This winter had the least amount of snowfall in Southwest Michigan history. In fact, no other year comes close.

Back in the day Michigan was called Winter Wonderland. Michigan even used 'Winter Wonderland' or 'Water Winter Wonderland' as the state's slogan back in the 60s and 70s. That doesn't feel like an accurate description of the Mitten State anymore as we have just broken the lowest snowfall record for the third time in 4 years.

Western Michigan University publishes official daily, monthly, and annual snowfall totals for Kalamazoo. We received our first trace of snow on Halloween. After just half an inch of snow in October Southwest Michigan only received just over 4 inches of snow in all of November and 2 inches of snow in December. One snowstorm in mid-January gave us most of this season's snow as that month finished off with 16.5 inches of snow. Kalamazoo got less than 2 inches of snow in February and less than 4 inches of snow in March. We could possibly see a trace of snow in April. But, it's unlikely. The Kalamazoo area's average annual snowfall is 75.6 inches.

Get our free mobile app

Snowfall Totals in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Winter 2023/2024: 29.2 Inches of snow (updated March 26th, 2024)

Winter 2022/2023: 60.8 Inches of snow

Winter 2021/2022: 68.2 Inches of snow

Winter 2020/2021: 44.7 Inches of snow

Winter 2019/2020: 57.1 Inches of snow

Lowest Snowfall Years in Kalamazoo

Winter 2023/2024: 29.2 Inches of snow (updated March 26th, 2024)

Winter 2020/2021: 44.7 Inches of snow

Winter 1990/2000: 49.5 Inches of snow

Winter 2019/2020: 57.1 Inches of snow

Winter 2011/2012: 63.8 Inches of snow

READ MORE: La Niña Is Coming! What Does That Mean for Michigan?

These Are The Best Cars for Michiganders to Drive In Ice & Snow According to The Zebra , these are the 13 best cars to drive in snowy weather. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison