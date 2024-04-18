New Taylor Swift Album Inspires New 13th Poet Beer in Illinois

The highly anticipated new Taylor Swift album "The Tortured Poets Department" inspired an Illinois brewery to create a special brew.

Taylor Swift is, without question, the most famous pop star in the world in 2024. Taylor has aged like a fine wine and was only 16 years old when she hit the music scene with her first hit "Tim McGraw." So, it's hard to believe that she's 34-years-old. In fact, the first time many of us saw Swift enjoying an alcoholic beverage was during the Super Bowl and after part of this year. We don't exactly think of beer when we think of pop star and America's Sweetheart Taylor Swift.

Mike Marr is the owner and brewmaster at a Long Grove, Illinois brewery called Buffalo Creek Brewing. The reason he created this Swift-inspired beer was pretty simple, "she deserves it" according to his conversation with the Daily Herald,

He enjoys her music and admires her ability to disrupt the music industry so artists get compensated for their work.

The Taylor Swift-inspired brew, The 13th Poet, will have a beer release party at noon on Thursday, about 12 hours before Swift's new album "The Tortured Poets Department" drops on Friday, April 19th, 2024.

The 13th Poet is a blonde ale with a hint of lavender. Very clever. The number 13 is famously Taylor's favorite number and the word Poet is pulled from her new album's title.

Who's thirsty?