BEWARE: These Are The 5 Most Snake-Infested Lakes In Illinois

With Spring officially arriving in Illinois, many of us are looking forward to warmer temps and enjoying more outdoor activities. Soon enough we'll be able to enjoy more of those outdoor activities on Illinois beaches and lakes. But before you jump into the water, it's good to know whether or not you're jumping into one of the state's most snake-infested lakes.

Illinois Lakes Are Home To Several Snake Species

Illinois lakes have their fair share of slithery residents lurking about and if you have a fear of snakes, it's good to have a heads up of where you'll find them. According to A-Z Animals, there are quite a few different species of water snakes in Illinois. As well as other snakes that enjoy being near Illinois lakes and streams. And there are 5 snakes that are a very common sight around the lakes and rivers of Illinois:

Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake- This venomous snake's tail makes a characteristic rattling noise that it uses as a warning signal.

Copperbelly Water Snake- This snake's reddish-orange belly sets it apart from other water snake species.

Eastern Hognose Snake- These snakes have snouts which are pointed upward and are used for digging and burrowing.

Eastern Garter Snake- This snake has broad stripes and colors that can range in hue from green to brown to black.

While most water snakes are non-venomous, it's best to give them some room and keep your distance if you come across one. And check out the list of lakes with the most snakes in Illinois.

