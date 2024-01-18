More Snow is Coming to Kalamazoo Area

Another snowstorm is moving into Southwest Michigan. Can we handle more snow right now?

Just when you thought you could give your lower back a break from shoveling that heavy, wet snow, more is on the way. The Kalamazoo area has received a total of 16 inches of snow since the previous snowstorm started on January 9th according to Western Michigan University. Our local news partner WWMT News Channel 3 forecasts up to 5 inches of snow between Thursday morning and Friday night with below-zero windchills returning. We did a deep dive for Kalamazoo and surrounding areas to see how much snow is expected in the coming days.

We now know that Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties are expecting 4-6 inches of additional snow between now and Friday night. There are no reliable predictions on the amount of snowfall expected in the Kalamazoo area after Friday night at the time I'm publishing this article. However, we can break down the days that snowfall is expected with an extended forecast courtesy of the Weather Channel.

10-Day Kalamazoo Forecast

Thursday, Jan. 18th: Snow with a high of 26° and low of 14°

Friday, Jan. 19th: Snow with a high of 20° and low of -3°

Saturday, Jan 20th: Cloudy, slight chance of snow with a high of 24° and low of 14°

Sunday, Jan 21st: Mix of sun and clouds with a high of 28° and low of 14°

Monday, Jan 22nd: Snow with a high of 33° and low of 31°

Tuesday, Jan 23rd: Mix of rain and snow with a high of 37° and low of 35°

Wednesday, Jan 24th: Cloudy and foggy with a high of 39° and low of 36°

Thursday, Jan 25th: Light rain with a high of 40° and low of 34°

Friday, Jan 26th: Rain with a high of 37° and low of 31°

Saturday, Jan 27th: Mix of rain and snow with a high of 37° and low of 31°

Rain showers and massive snow melting will follow the additional snow that the Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, and surrounding areas are about to receive.

How much snow has fallen in Kalamazoo?

Kalamazoo has received 15 inches of snow from Jan. 9th - Jan. 18th at 5 am.

Kalamazoo has received a total of 22 inches of snowfall this winter. (As of January 18th, 2024 at 5 AM.)

Kalamazoo's average snowfall by January 18th is 38 inches.

*Kalamazoo Snowfall data is from WMU.

