Soak in Wine? Chicago Bathhouse Offers Trendy Spa Experience

Thirsty yet?

Look, I am big believe in self-care and treating yourself. Whether it's a float in a saltwater tank or a relaxing massage, you've only got one body so it's worth investing in yourself.

Services like cold plunge tubs and hair spas have become popular in recent years, so what's the next new trend when it comes to ultimate relaxation?

Soaking in Wine!

AIRE wine bath AIRE wine soak - Localish via YouTube loading...

Honestly this is something I've always wanted to do, but never knew there was an opportunity for it. Everyone always talks about the health benefits to a daily glass of red wine and all the antioxidants and anti-inflammatory effects it can have when ingested-- what about if we just jumped right in?

The national chain of roman-style bathhouses can be found in New York City and Barcelona, fortunately for us there is also a nearby location in Chicago, Illinois. Just from looking at the photos I can tell this is a place I'd want to spend the entire day.

AIRE Anicent Baths AIRE Chicago - Annie Fairfax via YouTube loading...

AIRE describes their 2-hour wine soak experience as follows:

Enjoy a relaxing sensation as you walk through our thermal baths...as well as a salt exfoliation area...You will also discover the antioxidant properties of the red grape of the Spanish Ribera del Duero by immersing yourselves in a 30 minute exclusive wine bath to relax together. There you will enjoy a tasting that includes cheese.

Wait, wine and cheese? Shut up and take my money.

AIRE Chicago AIRE Chicago - Annie Fairfax via YouTube loading...

In addition to thermal baths AIRE also offers a salt bath experience in their Flotatarium, two aromatic steam rooms called Vaporiums, in addition to massages and exfoliating Himalayan salt rituals. See AIRE's complete offerings here.

