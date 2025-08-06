Kroger is hoping for some financial relief by closing 60 stores in 18 months. We have the full list of store closures that are affecting Indiana and Illinois, but what about Michigan?

There are 120 Kroger stores in 82 different Michigan cities, according to their store locator. As of today, Michigan does not have a Kroger location on the closing list. However, Indiana, which has 103 locations statewide, will see 3 of its stores close. Two of those closing Krogers are near the Michigan state line.

Illinois only has a total of 31 Krogers, while 4 of those are on the chopping block. See the locations below.

What Kroger Stores are Closing in 2025?

Illinois

3311 N. Sterling Ave., Peoria, Illinois; scheduled to close on Aug. 2

Mariano’s: 450 W Half Day Rd, Buffalo Grove, Illinois; scheduled to close on Aug. 8

Mariano’s: 144 S Gary Ave, Bloomingdale, Illinois; scheduled to close on Aug. 15

Mariano’s: 2323 Capital Dr, Northbrook, Illinois; scheduled to close on Aug. 22

Indiana

4526 W. Western Ave., South Bend, Indiana; scheduled to close in early August 2025

901 Johnson St., Elkhart, Indiana; scheduled to close in early August 2025

Jay C: 201 High St., Shoals, Indiana (no closing date listed.)

READ MORE: McDonaldLand Makes A Return To Every Michigan Location

Kroger is also closing stores in Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. You can see the full list compiled by 13 On Your Side by tapping here.

This is what David Kennerley, Kroger's CFO, had to say about their slight drop in Q1 revenue.

Our strong sales results and positive momentum give us confidence to raise our identical sales without fuel guidance, to a new range of 2.25% to 3.25%. While first-quarter sales and profitability exceeded our expectations, the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, and as a result, other elements of our guidance remain unchanged. We continue to believe that our strategy, focusing on fresh, Our Brands, and e-commerce, will continue to resonate with customers, and our resilient model positions us well to navigate the current environment.

