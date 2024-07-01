Video: 2 Illinois Dogs Tied the Knot

On the South Side of Chicago, two dogs proved that it's more than puppy love as they got married on Saturday.

About a year ago Comedian Gabriel Iglesias threw a $100,000 Quinceañera for his chihuahua. As a dog lover, I am no stranger to spoiling dogs. However, I think we can all agree that shelling out $100,000 for a dog party is too far. But hey, if you have the money, how you spend it is your business. Back in 2018 actress Sofia Vergara put together a huge birthday party for her son's dog. So, I guess this is a thing and anything is paws-ible.

This Saturday it wasn't about spoiling dogs as much as it was about love as Oden and Tsunami, looking quite fetching, celebrated their love in South Holland, Illinois Saturday according to ABC 7 Chicago,

The dogs' owners told ABC7 they met when they were only five months old, and they have been inseparable ever since. Their relationship became official after four years of dating with a ceremony in South Holland.

On the big day, Oden and Tsunami looked at each other as if to say, "I chews you." These two dogs are mutts about each other and we wish them the best. After their ceremony, I have no doubt that they raised the woof at the reception. I wouldn't know, because my dog ate my invitation.

