The untamed beauty of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula just became a lot more accessible, courtesy of United Airlines' newest flight.

Whether you're a student heading back to Michigan Tech or an adventurer flying into Marquette to explore the U.P., United Airlines is making your journey simpler than ever.

I don't know about you, but I'm not a very good road trip-er. I'm impatient and just want to be at my destination already!

I guess that's why it's no wonder Michigan’s majestic Upper Peninsula feels like a hidden gem-- seeing its beauty means going the extra mile to get there.

When was the last time you made the trek "Up North"?

On Friday, October 24 the Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport announced there will soon be a new, more convenient way to fly. According to WLUC,

United Airlines will begin offering flights between Marquette and Chicago O’Hare International Airport...beginning May 21, 2026, United will operate three daily flights on a Bombardier CRJ-550 aircraft...this will provide more flight times, making it more convenient to fly in and out of Marquette County

The new service is a win for everyone! It makes it simpler for visitors to reach the Upper Peninsula and for locals looking to fly out to Chicago or beyond.

As someone who loves live music, I’ve always wondered about folks in the U.P.-- how do they catch their favorite bands? Do they head west through Wisconsin to Green Bay or make the 5+ hour trek down to Grand Rapids? With United’s new Chicago route, seeing your favorite artist in Chi-Town is now just a quick flight away.

