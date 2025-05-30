Compared to many other states, Michigan offers an affordable cost of living, making it a budget-friendly place for families, young professionals, and retirees. However, there's one Michigan city with the most affordable lifestyle and has been named one of the cheapest places to live in America.

This Michigan City Is One Of America's Cheapest Places To Live

Kiplinger ranked he 25 cheapest places to live in the U.S. The cities were ranked using the Cost of Living Index, which measures prices for housing, groceries, utilities, transportation, healthcare, and miscellaneous goods and services. Using that data, they were able to pinpoint the places with the absolute lowest costs of living. And one Michigan city lands in the Top 10.

Get our free mobile app

Kalamazoo ranks #8 on the list of the cheapest places to live in America. Kalamazoo has a lower median home price and rent compared to the national average, making it a more budget-friendly option for homeownership and renting. While housing costs are a significant factor, other expenses, such as groceries and entertainment, are also relatively lower.

Kalamazoo offers a variety of affordable fun, including museums, art galleries, and public access to lakes and parks.

Kalamazoo benefits from being a hub for the healthcare and life science industries, providing employment opportunities as well. Kiplinger says:

Western Michigan University, with its multiple campuses and research facilities, is a significant contributor to the local economy. Medical equipment maker Stryker ( SYK ) is headquartered in the city, and Pfizer ( PFE ), the drug company, maintains its largest manufacturing site in Kalamazoo .

Other benefits to living in Kalamazoo include the Kalamazoo Promise, which offers free college tuition for graduates of Kalamazoo public schools, and initiatives like Pathway Home help low-income renters become homeowners.

The 100 Snobbiest Cities in Michigan in 2025: Complete Countdown WARNING: The following countdown requires a sense of humor. I asked The following countdown requires a sense of humor. I asked ChatGPT to use US Census data, including median household income, the percentage of college degree holders, median home value, the percentage of residents working in management, population density, and more, to determine the 100 Snobbiest Cities in Michigan. Here's the countdown to #1: Gallery Credit: Scott Clow