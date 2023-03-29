Tis the season! Prom season, that is.

Students throughout Southwest Michigan are gearing up for one of the most memorable and magical nights of the year. For one Battle Creek non-profit, 2023 prom season marks its 6th year of prom dress giveaways. Here's what you need to know!

Once again Battle Creek-based non-profit Charitable Union is offering free prom dresses to high school-age students at their store located at 85 Calhoun Street.

Teresa Allen, Charitable Union CEO tells WOODTV 8,

We have a large selection of dresses available and hope that no student will miss prom because of the cost of a dress.

According to Allen, last year alone the organization gave away 300 dresses!

Who Can Get a Dress?

This offer is available to high school-age students from any location, in any income bracket. Students are not required to have a parent of legal guardian with them at the time they choose their dress, all that is needed is a valid student I.D. card.

When Can You Shop?

Dresses are available now through Wednesday, May 17. The Charitable Union free store is open Mondays through Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m, as well as every second Saturday of the month (April 8 and May 13) from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Which Sizes Are Available?

Formal dresses size x-small through 20 are available on a first come, first served basis. However, Allen says, "...as we have looked through our inventory, we discovered that we are limited on several sizes 0-28."

Have a Dress to Donate?

If you have a formal dress that you'd like to donate, the Charitable Union accepts donations Mondays through Thursdays from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at their Battle Creek free store.

