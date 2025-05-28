Big Changes Revealed at One of Michigan’s Most Scenic Landmarks

You'll see some notable changes at one of Michigan's most-visited landmarks this summer.

According to officials the popular lakeshore destination sees about 1,589,248 visitors annually. Here's what you can expect the next time you visit.

It's a popular destination for both tourists and Michigan natives alike for its priceless and breathtaking views of Lake Michigan. Something every Michigander needs to do at least once in their lifetime is visit one of Michigan's five National Parks sites:

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore

Home to one of Michigan's few covered bridges the Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive is a popular way to view one of Michigan's most scenic landmarks. The winding 7.4 mile closed-loop drive takes about two hours to complete as it winds through forests and sand dunes, all with a spectacular backdrop of Lake Michigan.

However, missing this year from one of the drive's most scenic stops will be the famous Lake Michigan overlook platform. According to park rangers the platform was removed due to safety concerns,

Over the winter...Strong winds undercut the sand at the base of the platform and the western pilings no longer touched solid ground. This loss of structural integrity was an imminent safety concern...Although the platform itself is gone, the awe-inspiring views remain the same.

While we understand that yes, the sand dunes are always evolving, we can't help but mourn the loss of the perfect scenic overlook which offered the most jaw-dropping setting for that perfect Pure Michigan selfie!

Michigan Dune Overlook Pierce Stocking Scenic Overlook - Laure G/TSM/Canva loading...

While Stop #9 on the trail wasn't the most accessible-friendly the nearby parking lot and paved sidewalk made viewing the dunes easier, which is also why we loved the wooden platform overlook. At this time there is no word on if there are plans to replace the overlook in the future.

