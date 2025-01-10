Controversial Change May Be Coming to Indiana Costco Stores

Depending on your brand loyalty this could either be good news or it may totally ruin your day!

Rumor has it some big changes will be coming later this year. Here's what you need to know before you make your next shopping trip:

The Costco food court has achieved a cult-like following-- and that's not an exaggeration! In addition to their legendary rotisserie chicken, the Costco food court is revered for its budget-friendly delicacies such as their $1.50 hot dog which has remained the same price since the 1980s.

While Costco says in these tough economic they are committed for offering their same great food court deals, since 2020 only hungry shoppers with a Costco membership have been able to access the food court; pre-pandemic that wasn't the case as the food court was open to all.

I knew in states like here in Indiana we have laws providing non-Costco members access to certain regulated items like alcohol and pharmacy supplies, but the food court is where we draw the line?

Costco Raises Membership Fees For First Time Since 2017

However, the most shocking news from Costco isn't about the food at the food court but the beverages. According to several sources ranging from Yahoo! to Tiktok users, Costco stores may soon be switching back to Coke products after serving Pepsi for nearly a decade. Writes Yahoo! Life,

A dedicated creator, @costcoinsider, who shares the latest news about the warehouse store, recently posted on Instagram that the brand is switching from Pepsi products in its food court to Coca-Cola ones...This rumored store change would eliminate Pepsi, Mountain Dew, and Dr. Pepper, and replace them with beverages like Coke, Sprite, and Fanta.

Again, did news of this possible switch make your day or completely ruin it? One Hoosier shared what he uncovered via Tiktok:

