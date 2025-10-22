Hollywood&#8217;s John C. Reilly Returns to Michigan Via Muskegon Airport

Muskegon County Airport via Facebook

There's no place like home! Even the A-listers can’t resist the pull of the Great Lakes! Celebrities know what locals do:

Michigan’s got its own magic.

Famous for his standout performances in Hollywood hits such as Step BrothersTalladega Nights, and Chicagoperformer John C. Reilly is no stranger to Michigan. When he's not on stage at national bluegrass and folk festivals or popping into the booth during Detroit Tigers baseball, the Illinois native calls West Michigan home.

Reilly is known to pop-up in cities across West Michigan, like stopping by a local deli in Grand Rapids or a butcher shop in Rothbury. Now, Reilly was just spotted on a return flight home and stopped for a quick photo op! On Tuesday, October 21 the Muskegon County Airport shared,

When John C. Reilly wants to get to the West Michigan Lakeshore fast, he prefers to #flyMKG. Welcome back, sir

Where does John C. Reilly live in West Michigan?

Rumor has it Reilly has a home in the Pentwater, Michigan area-- where actress Sandra Bullock is also rumored to have a summer vacation home. I have also heard rumblings his place is more near Grand Haven, but one thing's for sure: John C. Reilly is livin' that #PureMichigan lake life!

Perhaps he and pal Jack White are tucked away somewhere rehearsing for John's upcoming reprisal of character Dewey Cox for the Walk Hard anniversary tour?

