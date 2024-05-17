Heading to Michigan’s Adventure This Summer? Here’s What You Need to Know

Are you ready for some Pure Michigan fun in the sun? Well, it doesn't get any more Michigan than this.

Just like Ohio has Cedar Point in Sandusky, here in The Mitten we have Michigan's Adventure!

Get our free mobile app

Each summer families across the state cram the kiddos into the van to spend the day in Muskegon at Michigan's largest amusement park. In my experience a day at Michigan's Adventure means coasters, plenty of sun, and all the Dippin' Dots my heart desires.

And sunburn, usually.

A day at Michigan's Adventure is like a rite of passage. I mean, who hasn't been sore the next day after riding Shivering Timbers? One of my proudest days was when I finally worked up the courage to ride The Corkscrew; that's where my love of roller coasters began!

As we're approaching the unofficial start to summer, what can we expect at Michigan's Adventure this season?

Google maps Michigan's Adventure - Google maps loading...

When Does the Park Open?

A special preview event will take place on Sunday, May 19 for 2024 season pass holders. The amusement park opens to the general public on May 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Opening weekend is also Military Days where active and retired members of the armed forces receive one free admission with I.D.

Note: the WildWater Adventure Park doesn't open for the season until June 8, 2024.

Does It Cost To Park?

Wow, why was this the hardest information to find? Nowhere on the Michigan's Adventure website does it say anything about parking until you go through the process of buying your ticket.

The price of parking is not included with admission and starts at $25 per day, $35 for oversized vehicles. The good news is you're able to leave the park and access your vehicle.

Michigan's Adventure via YouTube Michigan's Adventure via YouTube loading...

Do They Accept Cash?

Just like every other venue Michigan's Adventure has gone cashless. They claim it's faster, easier, and safer but in my opinion it's just a hassle. Sometimes people have cash, so sue me!

If you do have cash that you want to use you'll have to visit one of those cash-to-card kiosks. Just make sure you plan to use what's loaded onto the card because, "After 92 consecutive days of no transaction activity, however, a $3.95 fee will be charged each month."

Additional Info:

Of course there are plenty of extra add-ons like cabana rentals, fast lane passes, and stroller rentals start at $17. Find a list of dates, hours, and special events here.

All Seven Coasters to Ride at Michigan's Adventure This Summer Michigan's Adventure is home to seven roller coasters, including the fourth-longest wooden roller coaster in the world, Shivering Timbers. Check them all out here. Gallery Credit: YouTube