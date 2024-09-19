Cedar Point’s New Record Breaking Coaster Will Pay Homage to Great Lakes Lore

One of our favorite Midwestern amusement parks is diving into the Great Lakes lore.

It's about time we've had some Great Lakes-themed coasters around here. Given how angry and relentlessly violent those legendary storms can be that'd make for a good roller coaster ride, don't you think?

Seriously, if Holiday World in Indiana can have a gravy-boat Thanksgiving-themed coaster we should definitely have one honoring the legendary Great Lakes. Thankfully Cedar Point is giving us just such a coaster.

Here's What We Know About Siren's Curse:

I considering myself to be a roller coaster enthusiast and even this one is making my stomach turn. Never one to be outdone Cedar Point is set to build the "tallest, longest, fastest tilt coaster in North America.". Tilt coaster!

You’ll hear the echo of the siren's chilling melodies as you ascend an old 160-foot-tall Lake Erie shipping crane tower, the sounds growing more sinister as you reach the top. Your fate will hang in the balance as you encounter the roller coaster’s signature moment: a dead stop on a “broken off” section of track. The creaking platform holding your train will slowly tilt into a 90-degree vertical position, forcing you to peer straight down with the hope your train will connect to the twisted track below.

The ride is set to reach a top speed of 58 mph and will last about 2 minutes in total, which actually seems quite long for today's coasters believe it or not.

Siren's Curse is expected to lure its first riders in the summer of 2025. Check out more details here.

