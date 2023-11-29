Are you keeping up with all of these?

It seems like not a single day can go by without some sort of recall-- food or otherwise. So far we've seen such recalls as fruit pouches and chicken nuggets, to airbags and eyedrops.

Get our free mobile app

Trader Joe's seemed to especially be struggling lately. Remember those back to back recalls they had? That seems so long ago but believe it or not that was this year!

Well, we're not out of the woods yet. 2023 still has some curveballs to throw our way before the year is finished. Here's what we know about the latest salmonella outbreak:

What is Salmonella?

Salmonella, per the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), are bacteria that cause a sickness called "salmonellosis." Common symptoms of infection include diarrhea, stomach cramps, and fever which can appear anywhere from 6 hours to 6 days after exposure.

Those stricken with salmonellosis typically recover between 4 to 7 days without any antibiotics or treatment, but it's extremely important to stay hydrated while recovering.

Aldi Store In Maryland Getty Images loading...

How Do People Become Infected?

The most commons ways people get sick from salmonella are either:

Eating contaminated food or drinking contaminated water

Touching infected animals, their feces, or their environment

In the case of this latest product recall, it's in the former!

The CDC is reporting that close to 100 cases of illness and 2 deaths have occurred since mid-November 2023 after folks came in contacted with: tainted cantaloupe.

This recall includes everything from whole cantaloupes, to packaged diced cantaloupe, to seasonal fruit blends so you'll definitely want to check your fridge if you've picked up any fruit recently.

cantaloupe Canva loading...

What to Look For:

The tainted cantaloupe was sold at Aldi and Walmart stores throughout Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan, as well as the RaceTrac brand of gas stations in Missouri.

If you purchased any cantaloupe at Aldi during the month of October the afflicted products would have had a "best by" date between October 27 and October 31, 2023. Walmart stores sold the cantaloupe in clear square or round plastic containers with "best by" dates ranging from November 7 to November 12, 2023.

Get more details on these products and their recall notice here.

9 Items That You Absolutely Cannot Send in the Mail in Michigan Get a full list of U.S. Postal Restrictions and more information by clicking here and here.