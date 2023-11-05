FDA Recall Has Michigan Residents Checking Their Medicine Cabinets

If you have purchased these eye drops from Walmart, Target, CVS, or Rite Aide, you should check out this very recent FDA recall.

There is a shockingly long list of over-the-counter eye care products pulled from shelves in Michigan. There is a chance you purchased one of these items weeks before the FDA stopped the sale of these contaminated eye drops. Harmful bacteria were found according to the FDA,

Investigators found insanitary conditions in the manufacturing facility and positive bacterial test results from environmental sampling of critical drug production areas in the facility.

To be clear, there is no recall of prescription eye drops. This recall only affects over-the-counter eye drops. Below you will find a list of recalled eye drops sold in Michigan. Please check out the FDA recall for the full list.

Walmart

Equate Hydration PF Lubricant Eye Drop 10 mL Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% and Propylene Glycol 0.3%

Target

Up&Up Dry Eye Relief Lubricant Eye Drops 30 ml Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% and Propylene Glycol 0.3% Up&Up Extreme Relief Dry Eye 15 ml (single pack) Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% and Propylene Glycol 0.3% Up&Up Extreme Relief Dry Eye 30 ml (twin pack) Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium 0.5%

Rite Aid

Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack) Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium 0.5% Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (twin pack) Propylene Glycol 0.6% Gentle Lubricant Gel Eye Drops 15 ml Hypromellose 0.3%, Glycerin 0.2%, Dextran 70 0.1% Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium 1% Lubricating Gel Drops 10 ml Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% and Propylene Glycol 0.3% Multi-Action Relief Drops 15 ml Polyvinyl Alcohol 0.5%, Povidone 0.6% and Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride 0.05%

CVS Health

Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack) Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium 0.5% Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack) Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium 0.5% Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml (single pack) Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium 1% Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml (twin pack) Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium 1% Multi-Action Relief Drops 15 ml Polyvinyl Alcohol 0.5%, Povidone 0.6%, and Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride 0.05% Lubricating Gel drops 10 ml Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% and Propylene Glycol 0.3% Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (single pack) Propylene Glycol 0.6% Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (twin pack) Propylene Glycol 0.6% Mild Moderate Lubricating Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack) Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.25%

The FDA will be updating this list if more products are found to be unsafe. In the meantime, if you have used an eye drop product and experienced adverse reactions please report it here.

