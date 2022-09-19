5 Castles You Can Find in Michigan When You’re Feeling Medieval

For a midwestern state, Michigan seems to have a lot of castles.

But, as it turns out, there are plenty more castles to see in the thumb state. Here are at least 5:

1. Henderson Castle

Starting in SW Michigan, we have the Henderson Castle which operates as a Bed and Breakfast (and is also rumored to be haunted). The castle was originally established in 1895 but was renovated in 2011. There is a restaurant in the castle so you don't necessarily have to be staying there to see it. Find more information on their website.

2. The Castle Museum of Saginaw County History

The Castle Museum of Saginaw County History consists of three floors of exhibits. They include Saginaw County sports hall of fame, lumbering, and the automotive era, too. Admission to the museum is free for Saginaw County residents but only costs $3 for non-Saginaw residents. See more here.

3. Curwood Castle

The Curwood Castle, in Owosso, has been deemed a historical site thanks to American author James Oliver Curwood. He was from Owosso and even used the castle as a writing studio. His home in Owosso has also been preserved to honor his memory. The castle is open to the public with an admission cost of $5 for adults. However, the Owosso Historical Commission has a collection of buildings that are being preserved should you want to check out more while you're in the area. Find more details here.

4. Grand Castle Apartments

In Grand Rapids, you may have noticed this somewhat ominous-looking castle as you're traveling down the Gerald Ford Freeway. Is this some ancient, historical site? No. The castle is, in fact, a group of apartments complete with a courtyard and a pool. While the castle isn't open to the public, at least one of the apartments is listed on Airbnb. Find more info on the Grand Castle Apartments here.

5. Helmer Castle

The Helmer Castle was built in 1929 by Max Helmer, a concert violinist who had just concluded a tour of Europe. He apparently fell so in love with the castles in Europe that he decided to build his very own hilltop fortress just outside of Jackson. Today, the home is used as a private event space for weddings, photography sessions, and other small events. Learn more here. And, check out some drone footage of the property below:

