Love Castles? Check Out This Historic Home For Sale in Dowagiac
Here in America, it's not often that we get the chance to own a literal castle. Or, a home that feels like a castle.
Currently, there's a historic home for sale in Dowagiac that could be compared to either a mansion or a castle. The home, listed for $799, 900, was built in the 1890s and includes:
- 15 bedrooms
- 12 bathrooms
- 12 garage spaces
- 3rd-floor ballroom
As well as what looks like original stained glass windows, incredible custom-built fireplaces and much more.
Now, it should be noted that the home has been used for multi-family purposes. Meaning, there are six apartment units in the mansion and five apartments in the property's carriage house. However, should the home be used for single-family purposes, it could "possibly" be a 10 bedroom, 7 bathroom home according to the Zillow listing.
This property is not just historic, but a famous site in Dowagiac. Often referred to as "The Rockery" or "The Stone Mansion", the home was built with locally harvested uncut fieldstone. The listing agent is Dave Springsteen at Cressy & Everett Real Estate. He can be contacted at 269-469-1256.
Whether you'd live like a king on your own in this mansion, keep the apartments, or even turn it into a Bed and Breakfast, let's take a tour of this historic mansion for sale in Dowagiac:
This Historic Home for sale in Dowagiac Looks More Like a Stone Castle
Looking for something a bit more modern? This unique home is just four hours from Kalamazoo: