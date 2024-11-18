Many Michigan residents keep carrots on hand for a healthy snack or to add to their meals. But, officials are now warning residents to check their refrigerators for carrots sold in Michigan that have led to one death and sickened dozens of others.

ALERT-Carrots Recalled In Michigan After E. Coli Outbreak Kills 1

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), one person has died and 39 people have been sickened in an E. coli outbreak in organic carrots. Symptoms to look out for include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and vomiting. The outbreak has affected residents across 18 states, including Michigan. The carrots are no longer in grocery stores but may be in customers’ refrigerators or freezers and residents are urged to check for the following products:

Grimmway Farms recalled multiple brands of bagged organic whole and baby carrots. The carrots were sold under multiple brands including 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Marketside, Nature's Promise, O-Organic, President's Choice, Raley's, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Wegmans and Wholesome Pantry.

The organic whole carrots do not have a best-if-used-by date printed on the bag, but they were available for purchase at stores from Aug. 14, 2024, through Oct. 23, 2024. The organic baby carrots have a best-if-used-by date printed on the bags and best-by dates range from Sept. 11 to Nov. 12, 2024. Customers are urged to throw away the affected products immediately.

The full list of recalled carrots with photos of the bags is available at FDA.gov.

