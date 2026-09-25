According to the Muskegon County Airport, "300 seats on 6 flights sold out in about 2 hours!"

It almost seemed too good to be true. But don't worry, there's still hope for you to get in on one of the most Pure Michigan ways to see those stunning fall colors: from above.

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Muskegon's $10 Fall Color Flights Could Return:

When I first saw the announcement from the Muskegon County Airport on Thursday afternoon, I couldn't believe my eyes. Given the price of gas these days, it doesn't seem like the "math is mathing" for these folks to be charging only $10 per rider for a 30-minute fall color tour.

No wonder seats sold-out so quickly!

By the time I checked Friday morning, every seat on every flight had been claimed. However, I'm still hopeful for the rest of us as the airport commented on Facebook,

Please stay tuned for additional flights and future opportunities.

Read More: West Michigan Locals Spot a Familiar Face at Muskegon Airport

Read More: West Michigan Locals Spot a Familiar Face at Muskegon Airport

I'm sure they weren't anticipating the reaction would be so instantaneous! Originally, the experience promised:

a short, scenic hop to get a birds-eye view of the shoreline at peak fall color...Climb aboard Denver Air Connection's EMB145 for a short scenic flight over the Lake Michigan shoreline, timed for peak fall color.

There were two dates guests could choose from, October 10 and October 24. What are the chances we see some more flights added for say, the 17th? Keep an eye on the Muskegon County Airport's socials so you don't miss your chance!

3 Helicopter Tours You Can Book in West Michigan This Fall: Peak fall foliage is almost here and the best way to experience these colors is from above! Here are some businesses who offer helicopter tours of fall color along the lakeshore. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Niles, Michigan: Fall Colors From the Sky We flew a drone over Niles over the St. Joseph River at Riverfront Park, the Niles Dam, and the Dowagiac River at Losensky Park and caught some magnificent views. Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall