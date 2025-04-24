President Donald Trump is forging ahead with his aggressive tariff campaign, and Michigan residents are bracing for the financial impact that will likely raise prices on the goods they buy. Experts warn Michigan residents to stock up on canned goods now for several surprising reasons.

Rising Tariffs: 14 Canned Goods To Stock Up On Now In Michigan

According to USA Today, Americans are paying more than ever for everyday grocery items. Grocery prices have soared due to ongoing supply chain disruptions, increased demand, and factors like avian flu. And before the tariffs, consumers were already paying higher prices for several items. USA Today says:

In the past year, the price of food went up 2.5%, according to the U.S. consumer price index, which tracks inflation. In March, the cost of meat, poultry, fish and eggs rose 1.3%, primarily fueled by the bird flu outbreaks that have forced farmers to destroy more than 10 million egg-laying hens across the country to prevent the spread of the disease.

Although the Trump administration has softened some of its tariff plans, those tariffs are still planned to go ahead. Because of these sweeping tariffs, it may soon be too expensive to keep some food staples on grocery store shelves, and the cost of items like canned goods is set to spike.

Canned goods generally offer a reliable and affordable food source, especially during tough financial times. However, tariffs on metals like aluminum and steel will likely raise the cost of canned foods.

According to the Daily Meal, Michigan residents should think about stocking up their pantries with the following items before they shoot up in price:

14 Canned Goods That Are Going To Cost More In 2025 If you open up the news, there is a lot of talk about tariffs and how prices are going to increase in the United States as a result. According to thedailymeal.com , it is predicted that the price increase is going to hit one of America's more stable and economical food staples as well - canned goods. Below are 14 items that are sold in cans that you may want to stock up on now. Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio