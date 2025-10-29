Many Michigan residents are preparing for Halloween and have plenty of candy ready for trick-or-treaters. However, residents are urged to check their candy ahead of Halloween for candy bars recalled in Michigan that could potentially be life-threatening.

Two Popular Candy Bars Recalled In Michigan Ahead Of Halloween

According to a notice on the Food and Drug Administration's website, an Ann Arbor, Michigan, company has issued a voluntary recall of candy bars that were distributed with packaging that did not disclose the presence of peanuts or cashews. The FDA said that people with allergies or severe sensitivities to cashews or peanuts "run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products."

Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory announced the recall after a mix-up in the production line. According to the notice, Peanut Butter Crush Bars containing cashews and Cashew Cow Bars containing peanuts were distributed in packaging that didn’t reveal the presence of these ingredients. The products in question were distributed to retailers in Michigan and New York and have since been sold to consumers via retail stores. Residents are urged to check for the following products:

Zingerman’s Peanut Butter Crush Full-Size Bars with Lot # 174250

Zingerman’s Cashew Cow Full-Size Bars with Lot # 174250

To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall. Anyone who purchased the candies is urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or contact Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory at 877-632-9264.

