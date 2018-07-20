Can You Make It Out Of Kalamazoo’s Newest Escape Room?

We had a team event for 9 people and it was amazing! The owner Paula is really really nice and went out of her way to ensure that we had a great time. We had ordered food from outside which Paula good helped us arrange and also offered bottled water and soda at no extra cost. The theme alien diner is very unique and though we managed to escape with couple of minutes to spare, it was tough but super fun. Initially we did think 9 people might be too much for an escape room but there was enough to keep all 9 busy and engaged! When we went in the room we barely knew each other but after the event all the 9 people knew each other and had a great time. The clues need to be solved in teams so it's an excellent event for team building and ice breaking. Also after you solve every clue there will be cheering noise in the background encouraging you to keep going. I loved it. The location is great, its right in the heart of downtown so after the event but we went for a great meal Overall it was an amazing event and we look forward many more escape rooms being added!! Thank you Paula!!