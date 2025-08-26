This week’s forecast has highs in the 70s but drops down to the 40s at night. Time to bundle up when the sun goes down!

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of August 26th, 2025, through August 29th, 2025, for Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 5-Day Forecast

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High 68.

Mix of sun and clouds. High 68. Monday Night: Cloudy. Low 53.

Cloudy. Low 53. Tuesday: Sunny with a chance of showers after 1 PM. High 69.

Sunny with a chance of showers after 1 PM. High 69. Tuesday Night: Clear. Low 43.

Clear. Low 43. Wednesday: Sunny. High 74.

Sunny. High 74. Wednesday Night: Chance of showers after 2 am. Otherwise cloudy. Low 53.

Chance of showers after 2 am. Otherwise cloudy. Low 53. Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 11 am. High 70.

Showers and thunderstorms likely after 11 am. High 70. Thursday Night: Thunderstorms before 8 pm. Low 45.

Thunderstorms before 8 pm. Low 45. Friday: Sunny. High 69.

Sunny. High 69. Friday Night: Cloudy. Low 44.

Kalamazoo County Weekend Forecast

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High 68.

Mix of sun and clouds. High 68. Monday Night: Cloudy. Low 53.

Cloudy. Low 53. Tuesday: Sunny with a chance of showers before 3 pm. High 69.

Sunny with a chance of showers before 3 pm. High 69. Tuesday Night: Clear. Low 44.

Clear. Low 44. Wednesday: Sunny. High 73.

Sunny. High 73. Wednesday Night: Chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Otherwise cloudy. Low 55.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Otherwise cloudy. Low 55. Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 am. High 70.

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 am. High 70. Thursday Night: Chance of showers before 8 pm. Low 46.

Chance of showers before 8 pm. Low 46. Friday: Sunny. High 69.

Sunny. High 69. Friday Night: Cloudy. Low 45.

Read More: Autumn’s Vibrant Leaves Are Starting To Show In Michigan

Van Buren County Weekend Forecast

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High 68.

Mix of sun and clouds. High 68. Monday Night: Cloudy. Low 53.

Cloudy. Low 53. Tuesday: Sunny with a chance of showers before 2 PM. High 70.

Sunny with a chance of showers before 2 PM. High 70. Tuesday Night: Clear. Low 51.

Clear. Low 51. Wednesday: Sunny. High 73.

Sunny. High 73. Wednesday Night: Chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Otherwise cloudy. Low 60.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Otherwise cloudy. Low 60. Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms before 2 PM. High 70.

Showers and thunderstorms before 2 PM. High 70. Thursday Night: Clear. Low 50.

Clear. Low 50. Friday: Sunny. High 68.

Sunny. High 68. Friday Night: Cloudy. Low 50.

