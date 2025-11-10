It's been a long time since the Pistons were relevant in the NBA in terms of league-wide conversations, well in a positive way that is. They were most recently being thwarted as one of the worst teams and franchises to exist in the history of the NBA. That was after they had the worst record in NBA history and now own the record for the longest losing streak as well.

Since then, the Detroit Pistons have made several moves in the front office and have drafted many young talented players that have begun to change the culture inside of the locker room. Back in 2016 they made the playoffs for the first time in over 10 years and then they went on another hiatus until last year, when they were the 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Young stars like Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duran, and Ausar Thompson have been a large part of the rebuild along with veterans like Tobais Harris, Paul Reed, and Isaiah Stewart. The Pistons now have a solid squad, but every good team needs a superstar to lead them, and Detroit has been watching theirs blossom right in front of their eyes. Former number 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham has started to live up to the shine.

Do You Remember The Last Time The Pistons Started The Season 8-2?

Currently, the Detroit Pistons are 8-2 having only loss games to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls. They are also riding a 6-game win streak and are the number 1 team in the Eastern Conference. They haven't started a season at 8-2 or better since the 2003 season, which as everyone in Michigan knows, is a special season for Detroit.

Cade Cunningham is the largest part for this surge at the beginning of the season as the point guard has been displaying unbelievable play. He is currently averaging 25.6 points. 4.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 1 steal, and 3.8 turnovers per game. He's doing all of this while shooting 46.5% from the field, 30.6% from 3, and 77.9% at the line in 36.2 minutes per game.

Cade and the Pistons have fans piling into Little Caesars Arena and bringing the energy all night as they continue to win games. Diehard fans are hoping that the start of this season leads to the same success that happened the last time they are started this way.