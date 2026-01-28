New Bylaws Allow Michigan High School Athletes To Be Paid

Over the last few years, we have seen the college athletics landscape completely change as the rules surrounding Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) for athletes were adjusted. For as long as we can remember, the biggest thing for NCAA sports was that the athletes competing at the collegiate level were amateurs that have never been paid for their talents.

That philosophy is now long gone and won't be returning in the near future if ever. Now, we are in the times of NIL, which allows athletes to sign contracts where they can benefit financially or in other ways in exchange for promoting that business. A lot of schools have decided to either play players themselves or organize NIL collectives and agencies that help athletes find and create these opportunities.

Some states followed the trend of the NCAA fairly quickly and allowed their high school athletes to begin collecting NIL deals. This would do a couple of things for them as they are able to obviously make some money for themselves, but they also know how to navigate the NIL space and advocate for themselves before getting to college. Michigan has announced that they will begin offering NIL opportunities to their high school athletes as well.

Sports Illustrated via MSN reports:

The landscape of high school sports in Michigan shifted permanently Tuesday as the state’s governing body for athletics officially opened the door for student-athletes to profit from their own brands. The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) announced Tuesday that its Representative Council approved new bylaws allowing high school players to receive Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) funds. The change to the organization’s "Personal Brand Activities" (PBA) policy is effective immediately, making Michigan the latest state to join a rapidly growing national trend. Previously, Michigan was a holdout alongside a shrinking group of states weighing such a change. While Michigan student-athletes were previously limited to hosting camps or clinics, they can now engage in social media endorsements, autograph signings, and marketing deals.

Although this will open a lot of doors for athletes within the state of Michigan, the MHSAA has created some strict guidelines surrounding the process of how students can achieve NIL deals. When it comes to NIL contracts, coaches and school staff are strictly prohibited from negotiating or soliciting deals, athletes cannot use school names, logos, mascots, or uniforms in their branding, and any partnership must be disclosed to the MHSAA within seven days of an agreement for official review.