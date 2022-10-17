If you've driven through downtown Plainwell, MI recently you've noticed plenty of new faces when it comes to local commerce-- everything from fine dining, to sports bars, to sweet shops. Everything is coming up Plainwell!

With the "Island City" being one of southwest Michigan's most desired locations, a Portage-based craft artisan vendor has now chosen Plainwell to be the new home of their new retail space.

Bushel & A Peck is a family-owned and operated business run by Patrick Farmer and Heather Myers Rushing and specializes in custom furniture and décor. Though their business previously operated in the digital world, the pair is finally ready to open a brick-and-mortar location in downtown Plainwell.

The new storefront will be located at 130 N. Main St. in the space that was formerly known as the Calico Rabbit. Sharing the news on social media the owners wrote,

So excited to announce we will be opening our own store in Plainwell, Mi! We will be featuring artisan vendors of all kinds along with our own furniture and décor! Contact us if you are interested in your own space!

Coming Soon

As of yet, no official grand opening has been announced, but the business says to keep an eye on its Facebook page for updates on the big day.

I must admit, I'm a sucker for floral prints and farmhouse décor! Bushel & A Peck seems right up my alley. Whenever possible I love to support local businesses and mom & pop shops like Retroflection in Portage and the new Just a Second resale shop in downtown Allegan, but now I'll be sure to add a stop in Plainwell!

