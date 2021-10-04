It was an unfortunate and sad day when J-Bird Vintage closed its doors in the Vine Neighborhood in 2021, but with closings also come openings, and Kalamazoo has officially gained a new vintage shop, and this place looks incredibly eccentric. Retroflection Vintage has a unique collection of vintage and antique furniture, décor, home goods, art, clothing and, from the pictures below, so much more. If you're a fan of Mid-Mod, Bohemian, Art Deco, Retro, 70s and 80s, Kitschy and eclectic, this is the store is a place you'll most likely get lost in.

They have been giving updates over the last few months preparing for their opening on October 1st, providing updates on the progress of the store. But the time is here and they're finally open, as they announced on their Facebook:

Woohoo! We made it guys. FINALLY today is the day. Our first day open EVER. We will be open 10am-6pm and will have champagne and goodies and tons of amazing variety of vintage items to chose from. Hope to see you there! 626 Romence Rd STE 104 Portage MI 49024

Just looking at these photos below you can see so many different influences and time periods, yet somehow they all look like they belong together under one roof. You can check them out and get a first look before you go digging for vintage treasure.