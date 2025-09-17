Burdick’s Announces Grand Reopening After Renovations in Downtown Kalamazoo

In December of 2024, Burdick's made many people upset and others sad as they announced they would be closing their downtown Kalamazoo location for renovations. They didn't give anyone a time frame on when they would be back, but made everyone believe that positive change was on the way.

Fast forward nine months later and they are preparing to reopen their doors to the public and showcase their new renovations. Burdick's Bar and Grill sits inside of the Radisson Hotel in Downtown Kalamazoo. They decided to upgrade the restaurant to hold 348 seats, two private dining rooms, four lanes of duckpin bowling, and a "massive TV above the bar that could rival a jumbotron.

These weren't the only changes they made as the menu was also upgraded to fir the ambiance and vibe of the new space. WWMT via MSN reports:

Additionally, staff said the upgraded Burdick's will also feature a refreshed food and beverage experience with new stone-fired pizzas, their signature smash burgers, handcrafted panuozzos (a traditional Italian sandwich made from pizza bread), and shareable appetizers.

Did You Miss Burdick's? Well, They're Coming Back Soon

Burdick's renovations included a new To-Go window that is directly connected to the social district. They are looking forward to welcoming the public into the new space as their grand opening will be on Tuesday September 23rd and reservations will be available online later this week. Their new business hours are as follows:

Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Friday - Saturday: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Burdick's has been a long time favorite of many Kalamazoo residents for years, after a short hiatus, they are returning to keep serving everyone's favorite foods, drinks, and memories.