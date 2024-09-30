Are you ready for fall clean up?

The City of Kalamazoo, Michigan and Republic Services host a free bulk trash drop-off day four times per year. Start making some room in the garage for your cars ahead of the first snowfall! Here's what you need to know:

I'm about to make a big move and I'm already dreading it. Not like I'm even moving to a new town or across the city-- I'm just moving to the new apartment building over! But hey, a move's a move no matter how far you're going.

The previous tenant left a big, bulky couch behind for me and said, "Good luck!" when it comes time to move and soon that day will finally be here. What does one do with an old broken couch?

Never fear, Free Bulk Trash Drop Off Day will soon be here!

If you're a Kalamazoo resident and you've got furniture, building materials, home fixtures, or even small car parts you're wanting to toss, starting this week you'll be able to dispose of them for free at Republic Services at 3432 Gembrit Circle.

According to the City of Kalamazoo website residents can dispose of up to 7.5 cubic yards of trash on either of the following dates:

What's Accepted? What's Not?

The same materials accepted through the city's curbside collection program will be accepted; any items and/or appliances that are deemed non-hazardous. Items that are not accepted include:

Concrete

Large pieces of Metal

Yard Waste (a separate program)

Liquid Waste or Hazardous Waste

Motor Oil & Solvents

Any batteries

Find a complete guide to free bulk trash drop off day in Kalamazoo here.

