Could the Hoosier State be the next stop for Buc-ee's? The Buc-ees buzz grows as Indiana deal nears finish.

Fans hope plans for a new Buc-ees travel center in Indiana are one step closer to becoming reality.

If you're wondering why a gas station chain has its own fans, then you've clearly never been to a Buc-ee's before! The chain has almost a cult-like following and is known for its expansive gift shop, freshly smoked barbecue, and restrooms so clean they’ve won awards-- seriously.

And don't forget that smiling beaver mascot, Buc-ee himself!

According to Inside INdiana Business Buc-ee's is in the final stages of negotiations to open at least one travel center in Indiana, if not more:

The Texas-based company is nearing a deal to purchase a nearly 28-acre site off of East Worthsville Road and Interstate 65 in Greenwood as well as portions of multiple adjacent properties, three sources familiar with the matter told IBJ this week. Additional sources told IBJ the company is also eyeing an undisclosed area in Boone County, potentially for a second location. -- 21 Alive News

Neither representatives for the City of Greenwood nor Buc-ee's would publicly comment on the possible pending deal, so everyone seems pretty tight-lipped or now. 21 Alive News claims reps for the City of Greenwood even cited a non-disclosure agreement, which I feel only adds fuel to the fire and speculation.

Why would there be a non-disclosure agreement if building a Buc-ee's in Greenwood weren't a legitimate possibility. We anxiously await the word that Buc-ee's in Indiana is officially a go!

