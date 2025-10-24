Kellogg Community College Host Bruin Boo For Battle Creek Families

The Halloween season brings tons of joy and excitement out for millions of Michigan residents every year. They can't wait to dress up in their favorite costumes, go trick or treating, going to all the Halloween events, haunted houses, and parties. Watching scary movies, eating popcorn, painting/carving pumpkins, and corn mazes also peak many people's interests during the spooky season.

Trick or treating has become less popular over the last couple of years and many parents/friend groups have opted to go to Halloween events instead. Many parents feel like events like Trunk of Treats are safer and easier than traditional trick or treating. Also, most Halloween events take less time combined than it does to go trick or treating.

Just like anything else in the world, Halloween has adjusted to the trends of the world and there are more Halloween events popping up each year, creating new traditions for Michigan residents all over the country. Battle Creek is one of the cities in Southwest Michigan that has seen this trend explode recently. Kellogg Community College noticed this and didn't take long to jump on the bandwagon.

Have You Ever Been Or Plan On Going To Bruin Boo?

The Battle Creek Enquirer via MSN reports:

Kellogg Community College is hosting its Bruin Boo Halloween event for children and families. The event will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 on the KCC campus at 450 North Ave. in Battle Creek. Bruin Boo is free and open to the public, according to a community announcement. The event will feature approximately 50 stations where KCC students, employees and community partners will distribute candy and other giveaways to trick-or-treaters.

There will also be Halloween game and activities led by KCC Bruins student athletes, face painting, Halloween themed coloring pages made by KCC graphic design students and another 20 or so community partners will be joining in on the fun. This will be an event that takes place regardless of the weather, so rain or shine, be ready to enjoy Bruin Boo as it is entering its 8th year in Battle Creek.